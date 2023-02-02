China is the country that should increase the box office of the James Cameron film, but the director did not imagine that a local rival would stop his plans.

With the premiere of “Avatar 2” In the United States, Latin America and part of Europe, the next step for James Cameron’s production was China, a country that attracts a large number of viewers and drives the international box office. As was the case with “Avengers: Endgame” in its day and more big-name titles, the movies are not only arriving to gain a new audience, but to compete with domestic releases that are gaining huge popularity. This is the case of “The wandering earth”.

According to a report by Variety, in China, “The Sense of Water” will face some unexpected competition on the billboards: “The wandering earth”, a film that grossed 700 million dollars in 2019 alone. With an exclusive premiere in his country, it surprised the local press for its science fiction theme, plots that are not so appealing to the public. Now, four years later, its second part has returned to repeat its popularity.

“The wandering warth 2” has arrived in movie theaters in the Asian country on January 22, 2023 and, taking advantage of the Chinese New Year celebrations, has grossed $69.7 million on its first day of release alone, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Avatar 2” continues unstoppable at the international box office. Photo: Disney See also The Murcia City Council activates the special care device for homeless people due to the cold

In this way, the film starring Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Sha Yi, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, Zhuyan Manzi and Andy Lau, the Hong Kong superstar, becomes the main obstacle in China for “Avatar 2” in its way to be one of the highest grossing films in cinema.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscars 2023, nominated for best picture: “Avatar”, “Top gun: Maverick” and more

What is “The wandering earth 2” about?

The synopsis reads as follows: “In the near future, after learning that the sun is burning rapidly and will destroy the Earth, humans build huge engines to propel the planet into a new solar system. However, the journey to the universe It’s dangerous, and the last chance for survival will depend on a group of young men brave enough to step up and execute a dangerous, life-or-death operation.”

The first film of “The wandering earth” can be seen on Netflix.