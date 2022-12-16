Avatar: The Way of Waterknown in Latin America as Avatar: The Way of Waterand abbreviated as avatar 2It is a very long film with no intermissions, which can be a problem for those who want to go to the bathroom.

That is, to meet your physiological needs, go out and buy more popcorn or simply to stretch your legs. According to those who have already seen it, it is best to do it around half.

What happens is that around that point the James Cameron-conceived story pauses after an emotionally charged first act and an action-packed final section.

So it is best to stop for a moment and leave as discreetly as possible so as not to disturb the other attendees in the room. Although it is likely that after waiting so long most of them will soon do the same.

Font: Disney.

The best time to go to the bathroom avatar 2 is Act II where there is a focus on Lo’ak and during a teenage prank. Once said subplot sequence is over it’s just the right time to get up and go do what the body demands.

Upon return is when one of the most interesting parts of the story will begin. Between minutes 80 and 100 the story of the film takes a slower pace.

How long is the Avatar 2 movie?

The official count of avatar 2 It is 192 minutes, that is, three hours and 12 minutes, more or less. It is longer than its predecessor, Avatar of 2009, which lasts for 162 minutes.

It seems that James Cameron had more things to tell in this new installment, which is only part of a larger saga that will include other films. The duration of these may vary and at the moment there is nothing fixed.

Font: Disney.

so far alone avatar 3 Y avatar 4 They are confirmed; the fourth film already has filmed content. But the fifth, which Cameron talked about a few years ago, will depend on the financial success of the second and third films.

Like other film projects, it depends on other companies approving to finance them. In this case it is Disney who has the last word due to the purchase of 20th Century Fox a few years ago.

