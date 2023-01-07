James Cameron recently revealed that Avatar – The way of water will easily exceed the box office figure needed to generate profit, which will open the door to the various sequels of the franchise already planned.

The director, during the last episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, pointed out that the film has passed the 1.5 billion mark at the global box office. Faced with a budget hovering around 400 million dollars (marketing expenses excluded), the film it can be defined as a success in all respects. Here are the words of the director:

I know what I will do in the next six or seven years. I’m sure we’ll have discussions with Disney executives soon about how to handle Avatar 3, which is already in the works. We’ve already shot the entire film, so we’re in extensive post-production to get the CGI right. As for Avatar 4 and 5, the two films have already been written. We started a saga that can now take place over multiple films.

Previously, Cameron had stated that Avatar: The Water Way should have earned at least 2 billion at the box office only to break even and justify a sequel. Cameron however denied this version, specifying that his words have been misinterpreted:

To clarify, I never actually specified any figures. I said it should have been among the highest grossing films in history but someone applied that number. The amount we needed was actually less.

Finally, we remind you that the release of Avatars 3 in theaters, barring possible postponements, is currently scheduled for December 20, 2024.