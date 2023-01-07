“avatar 2“, directed by James CameronIt was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The expectations were high and the result has not left anyone indifferent. In a matter of weeks, the film managed to surpass major productions such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and has already grossed $1.5 billion worldwide.

As you remember, the filmmaker had already indicated that “El camino del agua” was the beginning of a much larger story made up of five films if the box office warranted it. Now, it looks like his dream is coming true and fans couldn’t be more excited about it.

“It looks like the strength of the film right now is going to easily push us past breakeven in the next few days, so I don’t think I can get away from this. I’m going to have to do these other sequels,” Cameron said during “Who’s talking to Chris Wallace” about the “Avatar 2” box office.

“I’m sure we’ll soon have a discussion with the higher-ups at Disney about the plan for ‘Avatar 3’, which is already shot and photographed in its entirety. And then ‘Avatar 4’ and 5, which we have already written and even of the four we have already filmed something”, were his last words on the matter.

“Avatar 2” features stars like Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet. Photo: composition LR / Disney

What is “Avatar 2” about?

Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family after the battle that nearly devastated Pandora. However, they will be forced to leave their home again when an old enemy returns and threatens to separate them forever.

The tape is found in different cinema chains in Peru, such as Cineplanet and Cinemark. Eventually, it will also come to streaming via Disney Plus.