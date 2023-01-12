The 2023 Golden Globes recognized the best films, shows and performers of the season. The competition was not easy in the best film of the year category, but several were betting on “Avatar: The Way of Water” about other big productions like “Top Gun: Maverick”.

At the end of the night, the ceremony wowed everyone present when it awarded “The Fabelmans”, the Steven Spielberg film. The surprise was not for less, since the production has had a low profile until now. For this reason, we share with you what it is about, who is acting and when it is released in theaters.

What is “The Fabelmans” about?

Set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, it is a semi-autobiographical film of Spielberg’s own childhood and youth. It all begins when the protagonist discovers a devastating family secret and explores how the power of movies can help him tell stories and forge his own identity.

Who is who in the movie?

Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman

Matthew Zoryon Francis-DeFord as Young Sammy

Michelle Williams as Mitzi Fabelman

Paul Dano as Burt Fabelman

Seth Rogen as Bennie Loewy

Judd Hirsch as Uncle Boris

Jeannie Berlin as Haddash Fabelman

Julia Butters as Reggie Fabelman

Birdie Borria as young Reggie

Robin Bartlett as Tina Schildkraut

Keeley Karsten as Natalie Fabelman

Alina Brace as young Natalie

Oakes Fegley as Chad Thomas

A young Steven Spielberg. Photo: Universal

When is it released in theaters?

“The Fabelmans” was released at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is now scheduled to premiere in Latin American theaters for February 23, 2023.

As for streaming, it is known that it will reach Peacock in the United States.