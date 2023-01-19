“Avatar 2” it is a success for James Cameron despite the fact that his story took 13 years to reach theaters. Although at first it seemed that the collection did not have a good forecast for the future of the saga starring Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, recent figures have shown how profitable the world of Pandora has been for Disney.

“Avatar 2”: how much has it raised so far?

According to a recent Variety report, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has become the sixth highest-grossing film in history after it generated 1,928 million dollars worldwide. which surpassed the record of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (1.910 million) among the largest movie releases.

In such a context, the Na’Vi now have a new obstacle to overcome, going over the barrier of 2,000 million dollars, a figure that only five feature films have managed to exceed: Avatar” (2,900 million dollars), “Avengers: Endgame” (2.790 million), “Titanic” (2.200 million), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2.069 million) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (2.040 million dollars).

Yes “The way of water” grosses more than $2 billion (which is quite likely), it would not only be the first film in the pandemic era to do so, but it would also be Cameron’s third project to do so.

“Avatar 2” managed to surpass “Spiderman: no way home” at the box office. Photo: Composition/Disney

Where to see “Avatar 2”?

Now, “Avatar 2” It is still on display in various theaters around the world. Although fans expect to see the film via streaming, the James Cameron tape has not yet been presented on any platform, but it is expected to arrive on Disney Plus in the middle of 2023.