“Avatar 2” It took 13 years to hit theaters, but James Cameron has managed to prove that a sequel can be just as successful as its predecessor. “El camino del agua” has already become one of the highest-grossing films of 2022, despite its long duration (almost three hours). But did you know that it could last even longer? The director himself recently revealed that he cut scenes and even explained why he did it.

Deleted scenes from “Avatar 2”

In an interview with Esquire Middle East (via Variety), James Cameron confessed that removed a total of 10 minutes of footage from “Avatar 2″ and he explained his reasons, quite valid, if applied to a context of armed violence in the United States and different regions of the world.

“ In fact, I cut out about 10 minutes of the film for gun action. I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same, depending on how you look at it. It’s every action filmmaker’s dilemma, and I’m known as an action filmmaker,” he commented.

James Cameron and a panning to violence in his films

The filmmaker also took a look back at some projects from the past and revealed that he probably would have done things differently.