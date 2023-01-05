The end of the year has been quite good in terms of film releases, since excellent films have been released such as the sequel to Puss in Boots, Grumpy Neighbor, Strange World and obviously the icing on the cake, Avatar: El Camino del Agua. Film that has raised a lot of money since it was released a couple of weeks ago in all theaters around the world.

And now, a new report ensures that the film has become the highest grossing of 2022, surpassing large productions such as Top Gun: Maverick and even the tapes Marvel What Dr Strange 2. Specifically, it exceeded 1,500 million dollars, a record that, although it is not the highest compared to its predecessor, shows that interest did arise from the public.

BOX OFFICE: With $1.52B, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is now the highest grossing film of 2022. Also:

– It marks James Cameron’s 3rd film to cross $1.5B globally. No other director has ever achieved that.

– #Avatar is the 1st franchise to have its Part 1 & Part 2 cross $1.5B globally pic.twitter.com/Tw5VDxphfp —Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 5, 2023

BOX OFFICE: With $1.52 billion, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is now the highest-grossing film of 2022. Plus: – Marks the third James Cameron film to cross $1.5 billion globally. No other director has achieved that. – #Avatar is the first franchise to have its Part 1 and Part 2 cross $1.5B globally.

It is worth mentioning, that this achievement is also attributed to Disneysince the Avatar brand belongs to them when carrying out the purchase of FOX some years ago. For his part, he ensures that the sequels will come out more quickly, given that it took more than 10 years for one part to come out of the other.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It’s certainly a great movie and deserves the commercial achievement, though from the story, I highly doubt it’s going to be nominated for anything academy of motion picture arts related. Perhaps in special effects yes, after all its effects are a technical achievement without equal.