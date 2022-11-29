waiting for more than 10 years for a sequel to “Avatar” is nearing completion. “Avatar: the path of water”the second film in the saga directed by James Cameron, has announced its long-awaited presale in Peru and in this note we tell you when and how to buy your tickets for the premiere.

It will last more than 3 hours and needs to raise about 250 million dollars — which would make it the third or fourth highest-grossing film ever — to be profitable.

James Cameron on the set of “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Twitter/AvatarOficial

With this challenge on top, Cameron already has a plan B in case the fans abandon him at the box office during the preview and the rest of his days in movie theaters.

When does the pre-sale for “Avatar 2” start?

According to a Cinemark post on social media, the pre-sale will start this Tuesday, November 29, three weeks before its official premiere.

Cinemark publication about the pre-sale for “Avatar: the path of water” made on Saturday, November 26. Photo: Cinemark/Facebook

For its part, Cineplanet also recently revealed that ticket sales “is very close”, but did not indicate a specific date.

Fans will be able to purchase their tickets virtually through the respective web pages and mobile applications of their preferred location.

Publication of Cineplanet about the presale for “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Cineplanet/Facebook

Meanwhile, strings like Cinépolis and UVK Multicines have not announced anything about it.

When does “Avatar 2” open in Peru?

“Avatar: the path of water” opens in Peru next Thursday, December 15, one day before the United States and other countries around the world.

Why did it take “Avatar 2”?

The “Avatar” sequel has taken so long due to the length of its pre-production, which has been extended since 2010 because two more sequels needed to be written. Also, the opportunity to develop new technology to record underwater scenes was presented. All of the above, plus technical difficulties on set and the pandemic, delayed its premiere until December of this year 2022.