Despite all the controversy, “Avatar: the path of water” has managed to raise its first 1,000 million dollars in record time, which is a victory for James Cameron against his haters and also for Disney studios and 20th Century Studios. Although “Puss in Boots” has outperformed it from critics, the sequel to “Avatar” — which brings the Na’vi back to the planet Pandora with mind-blowing 3D effects — is a hit at the box office. .

What other movies has the film surpassed in terms of earnings? We tell you in the next note.

“Avatar 2” smashes it at the box office

only 14 days . This is how long it has taken for the “Avatar” sequel to surpass $1 billion at the international box office, making it the fastest film to reach that figure by 2022.

“Avatar 2” took 13 years to release. James Cameron insists that it is a movie to be seen in theaters. Photo: Disney

Behind have been great releases such as “Jurassic World”, which took up to four months to reach that collection, and “Top Gun: Maverick”, a production that took 31 days to equal the same number.

The only one that has narrowly managed to surpass it is “Spider-Man: no way home”, which thrilled Marvel fans and made such a huge amount of money in 12 days.

How much does “Avatar 2” need to gross to be profitable?

“Avatar: the path of water” is one of the most expensive films not only in 2022, but also in the history of cinema.

Although the official figure is not known, The Hollywood Reporter estimates that the tape must have cost between 350 and 400 million dollars .

Taking the above into account, the film must generate at least 2,000 million dollars so that the work of Disney, 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm is profitable.

In such a way, we already know that it is halfway there, so we will have to wait for the following weeks to see how the film continues at the box office.