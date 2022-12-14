It is said the better has to wait. “Avatar: the path of water” is the perfect case to verify if this statement is true or not, since its premiere has taken no less than 13 years . If this has been worth it or not, it is a question that James Cameron will have to answer with his film before the viewers who will return to Pandora through the cinemas.

But what has happened during all this time and why has this sequel taken so long? We tell you in the next note.

Why did “Avatar 2” take so long to come out?

It was 2009 when “Avatar” became the highest grossing film in cinema history. After winning Oscars, James Cameron’s next task was obvious: continue the saga.

The film directed by James Cameron had greater visual effects in its new rerun version. Photo: Disney

In fact, the tape was conceived as a trilogy . Therefore, Cameron had already started working on the next two sequels in 2012 and 2013.

Both were supposed to be released in 2014 and 2015, but according to The New York Times, the filmmaker “ended up with more story than I expected” .

The director of Titanic, Terminator and Avatar seeks to revolutionize the world of cinema with long and short films. Photo: Twitter/AvatarOficial

In his eagerness to tell a good story, James spread out over four more years of pure writing in which he took the time to conceive four more films.

The technology and the necessary script

Beyond the script, the director of “Titanic” and “Terminator” also realized that technology would be a problem for the future of the saga.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Disney

Cameron wanted to shoot underwater and capture even the smallest facial detail of the actors. The development of these techniques took 2 years.

At the same time, the writers also developed a whole new story (customs, landscapes, clothing, etc.) for the unexplored regions of Pandora in the first film. This took them five years.

“Avatar” was re-released in theaters in Peru on September 22. Photo: Disney

Much later, the filmmaker became associated with Weta Digital to apply artificial intelligence to the special effects of his work. This also took quite a while.

filming and premiere

As 2017 rolled around, production on “Avatar 2” began recording in what would turn out to be another long adventure.

James recorded both the second and third installments at the same time. For this reason, what would normally have been a shooting of 1 and a half years, ended up extending to 3.

2020 would have become the year of the premiere, but as many will remember, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and the film industry suffered a severe blow.