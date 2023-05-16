Something to which we have become accustomed is that each film of Disney that opens in theaters eventually reaches its corresponding streaming platform for the enjoyment of subscribers. However, you have to wait a period of about three months for this, although with Avatar: The Path of Water It was different and it seems that it will finally make its debut in the application.

Through the official account of the film on social networks, it is announced that the members can expect production for the next June 7th, this globally. This marks the longest waiting time for a film to be put into service, since the products of Marvel They last 3, and on this occasion there have been 6 waiting times.

This is the synopsis for those who have not seen the tape:

Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have started a family and do everything they can to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora when an ancient threat reappears.

For now, the physical format of this film does not have a scheduled arrival date in stores.

editor’s note: It’s an amazing movie, but the only bad thing is that you can’t recreate the experience of watching it in IMAX and 3D. So, at least for those who seek quality, they will have to wait until it comes out on Blu Ray 4K.