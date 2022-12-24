“Avatar: The Way of Water” came to theaters and left no one indifferent thanks to its special effects and its criticism of the colonization of indigenous peoples. Its premiere was celebrated by many, but it also opened the debate and there are those who ask to take it off the billboard.

The New York Post reported that the film James Cameron is accused of stealing themes, history and imagery from Native Americans and other indigenous cultures. In addition, she would exalt the figure of the “white savior” and use Jake Sully to reinforce a racist stereotype.

“Please join Native Americans and other indigenous groups in boycotting this horrible, racist film. Indigenous cultures were appropriated in a harmful way to satisfy a white man’s ‘savior complex’,” claimed Indigenous Pride LA co-chair Yuè Begay.

“’Avatar’ makes a very strong reference to the colonial period in America, with all its conflict and bloodshed between Europe’s military aggressors and indigenous peoples. Europa is equal to Earth. Native Americans are the Na’vi. It does not pretend to be subtle ”, criticized the influencer.

The second and third installments of “Avatar” were recorded at the same time. Photo: composition LR / Disney

It should be noted that the first installment of “Avatar” also suffered a wave of criticism for the same problem. The difference with the original is that the sequel still needs to raise more money to be a success and these claims could affect its performance here.

What is “Avatar 2” about?

More than a decade later, the Na’vi Jake Sully, Neytiri and their children live peacefully in the forests of Pandora until the skymen return to hunt them down. This is how they decide to make a great sacrifice to keep their people safe and stay alive.