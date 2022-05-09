It seems like a lifetime has passed since the Avatar universe was created in 2009. Just over a decade later, James Cameron has finally released the first trailer for “Avatar 2: the way of water”.

What has happened in Pandora in this time? The last time we saw Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) he became the savior of the Na’vi after being adopted into their tribe, forgiven for being a human spy, and finally decided to side with these beings in their fight against the humanity.

By transferring his consciousness into the body of his human/Na’vi hybrid avatar, Jake was able to start a new life on Pandora alongside Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

Trailer “Avatar 2: the way of the water”

What will we see in “Avatar 2″?

Although Jake and Neytiri return in the first trailer for “The Way of Water”, this time they are not alone. ANDn the time that has elapsed, they have had children and there are a number of images in the trailer that draw attention to how growing families will be important to the film.

In addition to a Na’vi child, the trailer also features footage of Jake and Neytiri caring for a seemingly human minor, who has to wear a special mask in order to survive on the planet.

“Avatar 2” returns to theaters 10 years after its first part. Photo: Disney

The plot of “Avatar 2” will take us to see the Na’vi forced to defend their homes from invaders. For any other franchise, such a simple premise might not be enough to move audiences, but after James Cameron said the film will push Pandora’s limits, attention is on the film.

Zoe Saldaña has already seen “Avatar 2” and her reaction brought her to tears after watching 20 minutes of the film directed by James Cameron. Photo: 20th Century Studios