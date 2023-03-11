The SBS6 program Avastars attracted less than 200,000 viewers in prime time on Friday evening, according to figures from Stichting KijkOnderzoek (SKO). In the main TV night slot, an average of 197,000 people watched the singing competition featuring virtual performers controlled by a professional singer and dancer.

From the first episode, the new Talpa program, which is presented by Kalvijn, has already been in a downward spiral in terms of viewing figures. The kick-off was watched by some 304,000 people at the end of February. The second episode attracted even less attention and averaged 214,000 viewers.

The disappointing viewing figures for Avastars are no reason for Talpa to intervene, a spokesperson said last week.

Viewing figures

At the same time, programs on other channels were viewed a lot better. So pulled Cops Maastricht more than 1.5 million viewers on NPO 1 and about 1.3 million people zapped to NPO 2 for the knowledge quiz 2 for 12. The second episode of The Traitors watched by just over a million people. See also Earthquakes in Turkey: in Antakya, a 'miracle baby' found safe and sound under the rubble

Inside todaythat after Avastars was broadcast on SBS6, attracted an average of 935,000 viewers, according to SKO. Around that time, about 621,000 people watched it on RTL 4 Jinek. To the NPO 1 program At Van Duin in the backseat, which started half an hour earlier than the talk shows, more than 1.1 million people watched.

