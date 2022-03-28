This story is really going to give you the creeps, because it’s about Ava’s incredible transformation, a dog who was found in really bad condition. She was a desperate stray, with fur, what little she had left, disheveled, with so many diseases and health problems. And today she is a real queen thanks to those who helped her.

Photo source from YouTube videos of The GoGo

Ava was found in very bad shape when she was only a month and a half old. She was born with a severe disability, which made it impossible for her to even use two legs. Her condition was truly terrible. No one had ever taken care of her.

His body was battered. And it was all dirty. The stomach was larger than normal. Whoever found Ava on the street immediately took her to the vet, who found a serious one blood infection and anemia. She needed urgent care.

She needed treatment for her liver and stomach, but also for the parasites that gave her no respite. Veterinarians and volunteers immediately started treating her and the first results were soon seen, when she started walking despite the uncertain step.

After a couple of weeks the doctors continued with the treatments, even with very heavy treatments. But everything was done to help her get better. She needed urgent surgery, however, for several dire health conditions.

Photo source from The GoGo YouTube video

Ava’s incredible transformation moves social media

The treatments, including cutaneous ones, have been going on for months. And no one has ever given up. Not even Ava, despite the infections they didn’t want to leave. But she made little progress every day.

Today Ava is literally unrecognizable. And she is simply beautiful. So many people have helped her recover and now she really deserves a forever home.