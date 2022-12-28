Avarn Security | The problems of violence are more extensive than the reported cases, say former police officers

In an interview with HS, two former employees of the company Avarn Security, which is at the center of the abuse network of law enforcement officers, say that they have seen several times where the company’s employees have used violence.

Organizers have used violence at work often. This is how two former security guards of a large security company called Avarn Security, interviewed by HS, describe what they saw.

The police suspect six of the company’s employees of an extensive assault ring. According to the police, the law enforcers have transported the persons they encountered during their work duties to a more protected place near the train stations. After this, the persons have been photographed and the actions have been videotaped.

Avarn Security said on Wednesday that it had terminated the employment of the employees in question.

However, according to the former employees of the company interviewed by HS, the problems within the company are more extensive than the published cases.

Neither of the interviewed security guards is no longer employed by the company.

The interviewees have been interviewed separately and they do not know about each other’s speeches. Despite this, they describe the everyday life of an orderly supervisor along the main line in a very similar style. Both have also worked in the Tikkurila unit in recent years.

The employees appear in the story anonymously, because they fear that talking about the subject in public will cause them difficulties. HS has seen the evidence of the employment relationships of both.

Each the interviewee says that he has seen several situations where violence has been used in an exaggerated proportion to the situation. According to the perception of the interviewees, there is no single factor that unites those who are victims of violence. According to the interviewees, one could have become a victim for a wide variety of reasons.

In violence, tools such as telescopic batons and gas have often been used as aids. Both employees are of the opinion that at least the company’s management must know that such events have taken place.

According to the observations of the interviewed, some of the employees have filmed situations with mobile phone cameras, but overall cameras have also been used. The company’s official guidelines prohibit overall cameras, but according to sources, the ban is not enforced at work. The organizers have bought coverall cameras themselves. According to the interviewees, they are therefore not acquired by the company.

According to both interviewees, some of the law enforcement officers have maintained a message thread in an instant messaging application, where videos taken during work tasks are shared.

According to the interviewees, the law enforcement officers have a motto within the company “man does, man answers”. This refers to the fact that the work of colleagues is not passed on.

Also The use of violence by people working at Avarn Security’s front-line level has already been investigated by the police. The supervisor who worked in the Tikkurila unit at the time of the assaults has himself been charged three times for assaults during working hours. All charges have been dismissed for lack of evidence.

The supervisor in question refuses to comment on the allegations presented to HS. When asked if he still works as a foreman in Tikkurila, he answers in the negative.

Also according to HS’s report, the supervisor in question has had ambiguities related to violence in his working career. The person in question, who belongs to the company’s middle management, has himself previously worked as an order supervisor in the company.

In the fall of 2020, the man was charged with assault. According to the indictment, a man who worked as a security guard had physically abused a woman by throwing her to the ground in Helsinki’s railway square.

According to the second charge, the man and his guard partner had also pushed the woman so hard that she had fallen on her back to the ground. The surveillance camera had also recorded an incident where the two had pushed an unknown person so hard that he had fallen on his back to the ground.

The two guards reached a settlement with the woman before the main trial began. The man who currently works as Avarn’s front man paid the woman 422 euros for pain and suffering and other temporary inconvenience, as well as 1,000 euros in court costs.

The man has also previously been charged with assaulting an unknown person. However, the prosecution did not proceed to a verdict. HS could not reach the man to comment on the matter.

The frontmen mentioned in the story are among the suspects in the network revealed by the police. It is clear that law enforcement officers are often the targets of violence in their work.

The violence used by the orderlies became a topic of conversation when the police said they suspected six employees of the same company of assaults.

Avarn CEO of Security By Niclas Sacklé says the claims sound unbelievable. They are not true for him. Sacklén states that it is difficult to comment on the claims because he does not know the identity of the interviewees.

According to Sacklén, coverall cameras are officially and in writing prohibited in the company.

Sacklén does not comment on the backgrounds of individual employees. He says that the company trusts the report made by the authorities about the integrity of the employees. A person approved by the police who has reached the age of 18 and who has successfully completed the basic course of a public order supervisor can act as a public order supervisor.

In addition to official work, according to Sacklén, Avarn Security carries out internal control as part of normal management work. Of course, we follow the feedback we receive about the activities of our personnel, says Sacklén. According to Sacklén, complaints can be reported to the company’s management through, for example, the anonymous feedback channel.