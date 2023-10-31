Avanti Popolo: previews and guests of the episode of 31 October 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Tuesday 31 October 2023, Avanti Popolo, the Tuesday talk show hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo, will be broadcast on Rai 3. The undisputed protagonist of the program is the people represented in the studio by an audience of 100 people, of different ages and backgrounds, women and men, young and old, belonging to all classes and social categories (employees, workers, housewives, unemployed, freelancers, university students, teachers, etc.), each with their own political ideas and their own vision of the world. Let’s see together the previews and guests of this evening.

Previews and guests

The denunciation of violence against women and sexual education will be the topics at the center of the new episode of the people show hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo. In the studio, for the first time face to face, the girl victim of violence by seven young people at the Foro Italico in Palermo last 7 July, interviewed by Nunzia De Girolamo. Guests of the episode: the co-director of Libero Pietro Senaldi, the writer Melissa Panarello, the honorable Simonetta Matone and the honorable Angelo Bonelli. The summary also includes an interview with the husband of the teacher from Prato who said she had a child with one of her fourteen-year-old students and that she was convicted for having had relations with a minor.

The people in the studio will therefore also be asked the question: is it possible to forgive a person you love, but who commits a crime?

As a counterpoint to the debate, the film reports created by journalists sent throughout Italy who will try to delve deeper and dissect the topics covered, and the materials present on the web and on social media, tools through which even the public at home will be invited to express themselves through the program’s Instagram profile.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Avanti Popolo live on TV and in streaming? Nunzia De Girolamo’s program is broadcast in prime time every Tuesday at 9.20pm on Rai 3. Also streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.