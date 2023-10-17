Avanti Popolo: previews and guests of the episode of 17 October 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, 17 October 2023, Avanti Popolo, the Tuesday talk show hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo, will be broadcast on Rai 3. The undisputed protagonist of the program is the people represented in the studio by an audience of 100 people, of different ages and backgrounds, women and men, young and old, belonging to all classes and social categories (employees, workers, housewives, unemployed, freelancers, university students, teachers, etc.), each with their own political ideas and their own vision of the world. Let’s see together the previews and guests of this evening.

Previews and guests

A large page dedicated to the war in the Middle East will open this evening’s episode of Avanti Popolo. There will be a speech by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, updates on the situation from correspondents, direct testimonies and guests in the studio. Nunzia De Girolamo will exclusively interview the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on the ongoing conflict. Next we will talk about the football betting case, with Fabrizio Corona as a guest in the studio. In the last part we will address the case of the suicide of Vincent Picchi, the tiktoker from Bologna, through the story of his father Matteo, in the studio. An audience of one hundred people, of different ages and backgrounds, women and men, young and old, belonging to all classes and social categories (employees, workers, housewives, unemployed, freelancers, university students, teachers, etc.), each with their own political idea and their own vision of the world, will intervene in the debate on the various topics addressed. De Girolamo’s task is to listen impartially, trying to mediate between the many voices, trying where possible to find a point of convergence. As a counterpoint to the debate in the studio, the film reports created by journalists sent throughout Italy, through which we will try to delve deeper and dissect the themes at the center of the discussion, together with materials present on the web and on social media, tools through which the audience at home will also be invited to express their opinion.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Avanti Popolo live on TV and in streaming? Nunzia De Girolamo’s program is broadcast in prime time every Tuesday at 9.20pm on Rai 3. Also streaming on Rai Play.