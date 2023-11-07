Avanti Popolo: previews and guests of the episode of 7 November 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Tuesday 7 November 2023, Avanti Popolo, the Tuesday talk show hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo, will be broadcast on Rai 3. The undisputed protagonist of the program is the people represented in the studio by an audience of 100 people, of different ages and backgrounds, women and men, young and old, belonging to all classes and social categories (employees, workers, housewives, unemployed, freelancers, university students, teachers, etc.), each with their own political ideas and their own vision of the world. Let’s see together the previews and guests of this evening.

Previews and guests

The bad weather emergency and the tragic consequences of the flood in Tuscany, safety in big cities, particularly in Milan, a journey through some serious cases of medical malpractice in Italy: these are the topics at the center of the new episode of the people show hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo. To address them, together with the studio audience, the geologist Mario Tozzi, the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, the honorable Chiara Appendino, Angelo Bonelli, Giovanni Donzelli, Laura Ravetto, the group leader of the Democratic Party in the Lombardy Region and member of the national secretariat of the party Pierfrancesco Majorino will intervene. , the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano and the co-director of Libero Pietro Senaldi. As a counterpoint to the debate, there will be filmed reports and live connections from journalists sent throughout Italy, who will give voice to the many testimonies of ordinary people, involved to delve deeper into the topics covered. And again: materials available on the web and on social media, tools through which even the public at home will be invited to express themselves through social media.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Avanti Popolo live on TV and in streaming? Nunzia De Girolamo’s program is broadcast in prime time every Tuesday at 9.20pm on Rai 3. Also streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.