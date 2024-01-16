Avanti Popolo: previews and guests of the episode of 16 January 2024 on Rai 3

This evening, Tuesday 16 January 2024, Avanti Popolo, the Tuesday talk show hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo, will be broadcast on Rai 3. As a counterpoint to the comparison in the studio, film reports and live connections with correspondents throughout Italy, as well as video content from the web and social media. Let's see together the previews and guests of this evening.

Previews and guests

Tonight's episode will open with an extensive interview with the President of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte. We also return to talking about the “Pandoro Gate”, the scandal that involved Chiara Ferragni, and the controversies raised by Fedez against journalists, to delve deeper into the role of the influencers and understand if we are truly at the end of an era. The journalist Antonello Piroso, the influencer Elen Ellis, the author and writer Federico Mello, Riccardo Pirrone, advertiser and social media manager of Taffo, the “repentant” influencer Federica Micoli and the journalist and essayist Mirella Serri discuss it. Finally, on the occasion of Rai's 70th anniversary, Nunzia De Girolamo interviews Carlo Conti, retracing some of the best moments of seven decades of history of the small screen with its great protagonists of yesterday and today.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Avanti Popolo live on TV and in streaming? Nunzia De Girolamo's program is broadcast in prime time every Tuesday at 9.20pm on Rai 3. Also streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.