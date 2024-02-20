Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/20/2024 – 21:40

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB-SP), obtained the support of Avante for his candidacy for re-election. Despite not having elected councilors or deputies in São Paulo, the alliance with the party was one of the bets of Tabata Amaral's (PSB-SP) political articulation.

The federal deputy has not received the support of any party so far, while Nunes and Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) are fighting a war of narratives over which of the two candidacies is, in fact, a broad front, as shown by the Estadão Column.

The mayor has the support of PL, PP, PSD and Republicans. He may still be supported by União Brasil, if the party does not launch Kim Kataguiri as a candidate, PSDB and Cidadania, which form a federation, and Podemos. Boulos' alliances are concentrated in left-wing parties: PT, PCdoB, PV, Rede and PDT.

Avante's support for Nunes was confirmed to the Estadão by Luís Tibé (Avante-MG), national president of the party, and by the municipal directory of MDB, the mayor's acronym.

“The arrival of Avante in our alliance represents the strengthening of the pre-campaign for the re-election of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). The broad front is getting wider and wider. São Paulo needs courageous people, who work, who have dedication and a project, and not people who are not committed to the city and its people. Many other supports will be made official soon. At the other end, we have a group restricted to extreme left and left-wing parties. There is nothing broad there. Neither in number nor in plurality. And not even in knowledge of what a diverse city like São Paulo actually represents”, stated the president of the MDB of São Paulo, Enrico Misasi.

According to a member of Avante, the party spoke with Nunes, Boulos and Tabata, but ended up choosing to support the mayor. The short-term objective is to elect between one and two councilors in the capital of São Paulo – currently there are none -, which would help the party achieve its main goal, which is to overcome the barrier clause in 2026 and maintain access to the party fund and the right to electoral propaganda on radio and television.

The barrier clause came into force in the 2018 election and has forced parties to merge in order to continue existing, which has the effect of reducing the total number of parties.

Tabata maintains his bet on PSDB

Those around the pessebista claim that they already expected the parties to ally themselves with Nunes and Boulos because they are linked to the two largest electoral machines in the country: São Paulo City Hall and the federal government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

However, they deny that Tabata is isolated and cite the support of vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB-SP), the minister of Entrepreneurship, Márcio França (PSB-SP), presenter José Luiz Datena (PSB) and former secretaries by Bruno Covas. The campaign was contacted, but did not take an official stance until the publication of this report.

The PSB pre-candidate has already announced to her team three names who worked in the Tucano government: Orlando Faria, former secretary of Housing, Vivian Satiro, then deputy secretary of Licensing, and Luiz Alvaro, holder of the International Relations portfolio of Caves. According to interlocutors, the deputy articulates the arrival of new names that should be announced in the coming weeks.

She is still holding conversations in an attempt to gain the support of the PSDB. The party, however, faces an internal split in which councilors want to support Nunes, another wing defends its own candidacy while Faria tries to convince the party to ally with Tabata.

Although he recognizes that Avante has a certain political weight, a member of Tabata's campaign also points out that Boulos reached the second round in the 2020 election practically without support from other parties. At the time, only the PCB and UP dwarfs supported the PSOL candidate.

The order in the campaign at the moment is that it needs to intensify the street agendas in the coming months to increase the level of awareness of Tabata among the electorate. The aim is to hold events in partnership with candidates for councilor for the PSB, who have penetration in different regions of the city.