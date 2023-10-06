Avantasia will be the new headliner for the third edition of Rock Imperium, according to sources from the Cartagena City Council, who announced a new batch of confirmations for this event.

To the artists who announced a few months ago, Saxon, Accept, Emperor, TNT and Beast in Black, Carcass, Kamelot, In Extremo, Einar Solberg, Nestor, Marduk, Praying Mantis, Green Lung, Turmion Kätilöt, Spidergawd, Riot are also added City, Celtian, Diabulus In Musica, Arwen, Darknoise, Vatikan Spectrum and Nyhem.

Tickets for the festival can now be purchased through its website ‘rockimperiumfest.es’, according to the City Council, which thus announces “an eclectic line-up, of which more than half of the line-up is still to be revealed.”

“Metal opera has a name, and that is none other than Avantasia,” according to the organization, which recalls that the group was already headlining the 2022 edition and, now, they repeat at the top of Rock Imperium for the next one. summer, with an even larger production and a renewed repertoire.

The project that Tobias Sammet created with ‘The Metal Opera, Pt I’ has become so big, on a musical and stage level, that it has become “essential for both lovers of power metal and hard sounds in general”, according to the same sources.

The “most extreme” sounds come together in Cartagena for the performance of the “authentic legends of death metal.” Since its founding in 1986, Carcass has been characterized by the fusion of both “extreme” elements and the most disturbing and famous melodies. For its part, Kamelot is one of the few bands in the symphonic genre that “completely embraces the dark”, and that will also be seen in the port city.

Formed in 1995, the Germans In Extremo will be one of the highlights of the festival. Their folk metal, which uses traditional instruments such as the bagpipes or the hurdy-gurdy, serves as the perfect pretext for live performances that are as theatrical as they are intense. The leader and composer of the Norwegian band Leprous, Einar Solberg, will also pass through Cartagena with his solo release.

Nestor will be at Rock Imperium presenting their ‘Kids In A Ghost Town’. Just like Marduk will do with his ‘Memento Mori’, one of the “best albums” of this year and which “demonstrates the great form of one of the flagship bands of black metal.”

Likewise, “virtuosity” will come from Australia to the festival thanks to Plini, “one of the greatest prodigies of the guitar in recent times,” underlines the Consistory.

“Authentic pioneers of Nwobhm, Praying Mantis have been icons of British rock for more than four decades, offering performances as energetic as they are exciting, as they will demonstrate in Cartagena,” he adds. Also British is Green Lung which lyrically celebrates the folklore, myths and legends of Great Britain, evoking the wild and magical spirit of his ancestors.

The Finnish metal album has a name, and this is Turmion Kätilöt, which will also go through the third edition of Rock Imperium, just like Spidergawd will. The new face of Canadian metal, Riot City, also joins the programming.

Celtian specialize in mixing heavy metal with European folk music, Diabulus In Musica, in symphonic metal, and the Arwens, in incorporating progressive sounds into hard rock. The three bands have been three of those confirmed for the next Rock Imperium.

Finally, the Murcian bands Darknoise and Nyhem will also pass through Cartagena; as well as the Cartagena-based Vatikan Spectrum.