Avangrid, Iberdrola’s subsidiary in the United States specializing in renewable energy, has signed a contract with Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to supply it with solar-powered electricity from the 240 MW True North plant that the utility is building in Texas, according to The energy firm reported this Tuesday through a statement.

“We are proud to sign this agreement with a partner like Meta that, like us at Avangrid, has a strong commitment to accelerating the energy transition in the United States,” Pedro Azagra, CEO of Avangrid, said in the statement. “With projects like True North, we continue our mission to help the country meet its ambitious clean energy goals, while creating quality jobs and strengthening our local economies,” he added.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Avangrid to help bring new solar power to support our local operations in Texas,” said Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta. “True North will support our commitment to 100% renewable energy and represents additional investment and jobs for the region.”

Since 2020, Meta’s global operations have been powered by renewable energy. The True North project will support Meta’s upcoming data center in neighboring Temple, its second data center facility in Texas. True North, Avangrid’s first solar farm in Texas, will provide 240 MW of clean, renewable power once it reaches commercial operations, expected in early 2025. The companies have not specified how much power it will require. .

During its construction and operation, True North will create more than 200 local jobs and is expected to pay more than $40 million in property taxes over 25 years in Texas, where the company already operates more than 1,250 MW of onshore wind farms.

With more than 8.6 GW of installed renewable capacity, including 1.1 GW of solar projects operational and under construction, Avangrid is the third largest renewable energy operator in the United States. In total, the company has a strong pipeline of more than 25 GW under development, spanning solar, onshore wind, offshore wind and battery energy storage.

