The Russian Avangard hypersonic missile system, which can be launched from beyond the Earth’s atmosphere, is a one-of-a-kind weapon and poses a serious threat to a potential enemy. This opinion was expressed by Chris Samuel, a journalist for the British tabloid Daily Express.

It is argued that the missile system will significantly enhance the combat capabilities of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces.

The material recalled that the missile is equipped with a guided warhead and is capable of hitting many targets at any point on the surface of the Earth in about 30 minutes.

In addition, Avangard cannot be stopped by existing Western missile defenses.

In 2018, during his address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for the first time about this hypersonic missile. Then he noted that the new weapon would be able to maneuver in dense layers of the atmosphere, fly to intercontinental ranges and would be practically invulnerable.

Russia continues to rearm with strategic “Vanguards”

In October of this year, the Strategic Missile Forces in the Yasnensky missile formation, located in the Orenburg region, continued to re-equip themselves with Avangard complexes.

In the spring, a source close to the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the second missile regiment would be fully equipped with Avangard hypersonic systems by 2025.

The Russian leader noted last December that the level of modern weapons in the nuclear triad is 91 percent. He emphasized that Russia will maintain and improve the combat readiness of strategic nuclear forces, as this is a guarantee of the country’s sovereignty and the balance of power in the world.

Foreigners have previously spoken out about the uniqueness of the “Putin meteorite”

For example, in Japan, the latest Russian Avangard hypersonic missiles were called a real headache for the American military. They recalled that it is extremely difficult to destroy missiles – even the US air defense systems cannot cope with them.

In turn, Paul Freishtler, a leading specialist in science and technology at the US Military Intelligence Agency, said that Russia is currently the only country in the world armed with strategic hypersonic missile systems.

According to him, the Russian Avangard system “reached initial operational capabilities in 2018 and is the only deployed strategic hypersonic system in the world.” The expert added that Washington’s competitors are “developing capabilities that can keep the United States at risk.”

The main characteristics of “Vanguard” are described

The Avangard strategic nuclear complex belongs to Russia’s nuclear triad. It is believed that the missile cannot be shot down because it maneuvers, making targeting of enemy weapons impossible.

According to public statements, the rocket can reach a speed of about 9.5 kilometers per second. The power of combat equipment of one unit is from 800 kilotons to 2 megatons. The length of the block is estimated to be five to seven meters.

In December 2020, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of Avangard being loaded into a mine located in the Orenburg region. The missile was placed into the silo launcher using a special transport and loading unit. The whole operation took several hours.