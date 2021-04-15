Avangard Omsk won the decisive match of the series against Ak Bars Kazan and made it to the Gagarin Cup final. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The match took place in Kazan. Omsk people won in overtime with a score of 4: 3. The winning puck was scored by Oliver Kaska, who scored a double in the fourth minute of overtime.

Avangard won a series of matches with a score of 4: 3. Omsk’s rival in the final will be the capital’s CSKA. For the third time in history, the avant-garde will play in the decisive match of the Gagarin Cup. In 2012 and 2019, Omsk residents failed to win the trophy.

According to the results of the regular championship of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Avangard took second place. Omsk people are one point behind the leader of CSKA.