Omsk Avangard on March 21 won the third victory in the second round of the playoffs of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), beating Metallurg Magnitogorsk in overtime.

The game was held in Magnitogorsk and ended with the score 3:2 (1:1, 0:0, 1:1, 1:0). In regulation time, each team scored two goals. Korben Knight (6th minute) and Viktor Svedberg (56) scored for Avangard. In overtime, Arseniy Gritsyuk (65) scored the winning goal against Metallurg.

Maxim Karpov (12) and Grigory Dronov (55) scored against Metallurg.

Thus, the score in the series became 3:0. Before reaching the semi-finals of the Gagarin Cup, Avangard is one victory away.

The fourth game of the series will take place on March 23 in Magnitogorsk.

The day before, on March 20, SKA St. Petersburg won the third victory and approached the playoff semi-finals, having beaten the hosts of the field – Nizhny Novgorod “Torpedo” dry. Thus ended the third match of the series of the second round of the KHL playoffs. So far, the score in the series up to four wins is 3:0 in favor of SKA. The fourth game of the series will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on March 22.

Earlier, on March 12, the Torpedo hockey club defeated Dynamo Moscow on the road. This allowed the team to go to the second stage of the playoffs of the Continental Hockey League.