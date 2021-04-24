Avangard defeated CSKA on their site in the fourth match of the Gagarin Cup final series. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Saturday, April 24th. The main time of the meeting ended with a score of 3: 3. The hosts responded to the washers of army men Anton Slepyshev, Maxim Mamin and Matt Roinson with precise throws of Korban Knight, Klim Kostin and Damir Sharipzyanov. Omsk striker Pavel Dedunov scored the decisive goal in overtime.

Avangard won the second victory in the final series and equalized the score in the confrontation. The fifth match will take place on Monday 26 April. CSKA will host the site.

The clubs meet in the Gagarin Cup final for the second time in a row. Last time the army team won the series with a score of 4: 0 and won the trophy.