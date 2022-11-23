“Today we are launching the ‘Bioneers’ project, a three-year project whose ultimate goal is to bring stakeholders around a table to talk about innovation, understood as scientific research and innovation in digital medicine and medical biotechnologies”. So Alberto Avaltroni, CEO of Galapagos in Italy, on the sidelines of the ‘BioTech Bridge. Tracing new routes for human health’, which was held in the residence of the Belgian ambassador in Rome, where a memorandum of understanding was presented between the embassy and Galapagos, a Belgian biotech company engaged in the development of innovative drugs.

The agreement – explains a joint note – is the framework in which the ‘Bioneers’ project is inscribed, a series of initiatives aimed at promoting the culture of cooperation on the issues of people’s health, care and well-being.

“We develop this project – continues Avaltroni – through the analysis of virtuous models that have innovation at their core and that have as their final objective improving the patient’s quality of life and lengthening their life. This is our mission as a company. We were lucky enough to find an institutional partner in the Belgian embassy who fully embraced this initiative. The protagonists of all this will be the institutions, universities, foundations and scientific societies that will put their know-how at the center of the discussion table. We are convinced that this type of public-private collaboration – he concludes – is a real added value for the Italian health system”.