Avalanches in Tromso | Several dead and injured, the situation is described as very serious

Several people has died in an avalanche in Tromssa, Northern Norway. VG media says that three people have died, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK speaks of one victim.

Four avalanches reportedly occurred on Friday: two in Yykeä, one in Reinøya and one in Kaivuono.

According to NRK and VG, one person died and another was seriously injured in Yykeänmuotka in Yykeä. The rescue service received information about the avalanche at 15:30 local time.

Dead and the injured were part of an Italian tourist group, according to VG. Three other members of the group suffered minor injuries and were taken away by helicopter.

The tourist group was the mayor by Dan-Håvard Johnsen were hiking in a popular mountain area at the time of the accident.

According to him, there are currently many tourists from all over Europe in Yykeä. Johnsen instructs everyone to stay indoors.

“The weather conditions are so bad that the Red Cross is having trouble getting there [tapahtuma]to the place. And yet they are the best trained people in Norway for mountain conditions,” Johnsen tells VG.

Reinøyan two people have been found dead on the island in the municipality of Kalsa, confirms the director of rescue operations Vidar Paulsen for VG. The avalanche has also taken a local farm with it.

There was also an avalanche in Kaivuono near Bálggesvárr mountain, but at the moment it is not known that anyone was injured. According to VG, a farm with a hundred animals is feared to have fallen under the avalanche.

in Tromso executive director of the operational Red Cross Tor Indrevoll describes the situation to the media as “extremely serious”. When the Red Cross received information about the first avalanche in Yykeä, they first tried to go to the scene by helicopter. It was impossible due to the weather conditions.

“We rarely have to send so many rescuers to work at once. Rescue work is also complicated by the fact that avalanches have closed the roads,” says Indrevoll.

Norwegian Varsom (warning in Finnish), which compiles avalanche forecasts, has issued a warning for very dangerous avalanche conditions in the Tromssa area for the whole weekend.