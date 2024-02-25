Avalanches | Four died in an avalanche in France

The accident happened on Sunday in the Auvergne region of central France.

Four one person died in an avalanche in France's Auvergne region on Sunday, French media and news agency AFP say. Three people were also injured in the avalanche.

The avalanche happened at an altitude of 1,600 meters above the village of Mont-Dore.

A local newspaper of La Montagne According to the report, those caught in an avalanche were mountain skiers who were on the move with a guide outside the maintained routes.

About 50 people participated in the search.