Monday, February 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Avalanches | Four died in an avalanche in France

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Avalanches | Four died in an avalanche in France

The accident happened on Sunday in the Auvergne region of central France.

Four one person died in an avalanche in France's Auvergne region on Sunday, French media and news agency AFP say. Three people were also injured in the avalanche.

The avalanche happened at an altitude of 1,600 meters above the village of Mont-Dore.

A local newspaper of La Montagne According to the report, those caught in an avalanche were mountain skiers who were on the move with a guide outside the maintained routes.

About 50 people participated in the search.

#Avalanches #died #avalanche #France

See also  Why the House of Representatives continues to talk about the hot issues
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Embracer Group confirms that Payday 3 has been a failure

Embracer Group confirms that Payday 3 has been a failure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result