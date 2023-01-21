Avalanches | About 30 died in an avalanche in Tibet, the search for survivors was stopped

In the wake of the avalanche, numerous people were trapped in their cars. The search for survivors was called off on Friday.

In Tibet the search for survivors in the aftermath of the avalanche that happened earlier in the week was stopped on Friday, Chinese state media reported.

At least 28 people are known to have been killed when snow swept over a local highway in Nyingchi.

An avalanche hit local time Tuesday evening at the exit of a mountain tunnel in southeast Tibet. In the wake of the avalanche, numerous people were trapped in their cars.

The Chinese ministry responsible for crisis management sent an emergency aid team to the area the day after the avalanche. According to the Xinhua news agency, the search was stopped on Friday afternoon.

Experts from the local rescue authority tell Xinhua that the avalanche was the result of strong winds and falling temperatures.

Avalanches are common in the Himalayas. For example, in October, 26 people died after a mountain climbing party fell victim to an avalanche in the northern part of India, Uttarakhand.