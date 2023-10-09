Over 100 employees of Avalanche Studios, developer of Just Cause, have unionized. As reported by IGN USA, the team members are united with the Swedish trade union Unionen and they started negotiating their contract. The negotiations began last week and are still ongoing, and also include employees who are part of the Sveriges Ingenjörer union.

This is the first time in the developer’s history that it has entered into a bargaining phase with a union. Although Unionen declined to share the issues the employees are negotiating over, a spokesperson said the union is “very confident about the prospect of signing a collective agreement“.

They added: “We believe this will be a big step forward to ensure that the thoughts, ideas, feelings and opinions of Avalanche employees have the representation they deserve. We look forward to working together with management to improve the company.”