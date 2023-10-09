Over 100 employees of Avalanche Studios, developer of Just Cause, have unionized. As reported by IGN USA, the team members are united with the Swedish trade union Unionen and they started negotiating their contract. The negotiations began last week and are still ongoing, and also include employees who are part of the Sveriges Ingenjörer union.
This is the first time in the developer’s history that it has entered into a bargaining phase with a union. Although Unionen declined to share the issues the employees are negotiating over, a spokesperson said the union is “very confident about the prospect of signing a collective agreement“.
They added: “We believe this will be a big step forward to ensure that the thoughts, ideas, feelings and opinions of Avalanche employees have the representation they deserve. We look forward to working together with management to improve the company.”
The official statements from Avalanche Studios
A spokesperson for Avalanche Studios said: “As an employer, we are committed to creating the best possible conditions for all Avalanche to thrive. We support and welcome any initiative that goes in this direction. This also means that we listen, engage in dialogue and encourage people to bring forward their points of view and their needs”.
We also remember that the developers of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 are also unionizing.
