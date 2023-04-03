Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

The Italian mountain rescue service tries to find and rescue avalanche victims from a rescue helicopter. © Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico

Several avalanche accidents shook Italy at the weekend. A total of 17 people were affected. Four people died.

Bolzano – Four dead called for several avalanche accidents at the weekend in northern Italy. All four people are ski tourers. According to the Italian mountain rescue service, four avalanches were released within a few hours. Two in the Aosta Valley, one in South Tyrol and one in Piedmont. A total of 17 people were affected by the accidents.

In South Tyrol, two locals died after a slab of snow broke loose in Vinschgau on Sunday morning and took several people with it. For a man and a woman, any help came too late, another man was seriously injured and flown to the hospital by helicopter, as reported by the mountain rescue service. Four ski mountaineers, on the other hand, got away with the shock. They were only slightly injured and didn’t need to be taken to a hospital, eh south tyrolnews.it reported. They gave the alarm and tried to free the other three buried people.

Avalanche accident in South Tyrol

According to the mountain rescue service, the descent happened around 8.40 a.m. in Langtaufers, between the Tiergartenspitze and the Maseben hut at an altitude of 2700 meters. Two people were buried at a depth of almost a meter. Any help came too late for them. It was a 46-year-old and a 67-year-old from Vinschgau. A 27-year-old from Schluderns was rescued with serious injuries and flown to the hospital in Bolzano by helicopter.

Avalanches also in the Aosta Valley in Italy

In the Aosta Valley near the Swiss border and the Matterhorn, an avalanche broke out on Saturday evening and killed two people.

In a second accident in the Aosta Valley and the one in Piedmont, the victims were rescued by their companions. The authorities had warned of dangerous snow conditions before the weekend.

Just last weekend, two avalanche accidents in South Tyrol caused a stir. Two tourists were killed. (rjs)