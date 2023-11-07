Home page World

Patrick Mayer

Italian state road: The Gardasena Orientale must be cleared of debris between Torbole and Malcesine. © Screenshot X@localteamit

After storms on Lake Garda (Italy), the state road between Riva del Garda and Malcesine has to be closed. This has consequences, also for holidaymakers.

Torbole – Some severe storms will hit Italy in autumn 2023. In the Lazio region near Rome, a storm surge flooded entire beaches. And the storm Ciarán caused severe damage in Tuscany.

Lake Garda in the north of the country, which is popular with German vacationers, is once again affected by extreme weather. At the end of October, heavy rain had already caused masses of mud to be washed from the mountains into Lake Italy through the Sarca tributary.

After storms and heavy rain: Lake Garda road between Torbole and Malcesine closed

In addition, a few kilometers further west, debris avalanches occurred between Torbole and Malcesine. That’s why the Gardesana Orientale state road directly on the lakeshore, which is particularly busy during the main holiday season, has been closed for days. This is what the regional news site reports Local team and the news agency Ansa.

The important road for holidaymakers and commuters below the Busatte-Tempesta panoramic hiking trail had to be closed because an estimated 700 cubic meters of rock had come loose. The rubble tumbled down the slope. Metal nets attached to the slope were apparently unable to stop the masses of rubble.

Gardesana Orientale: Important traffic artery on Lake Garda closed after storms

This is on a video at X (formerly Twitter). Local team to see. Accordingly, a section of the wall that borders the slope in front of the state road also collapsed. On October 31st, workers began repairing the damage using a special excavator. But that apparently takes some time. That’s why the road was still closed in this section on Monday (November 6th).

The Gardesana Orientale runs in the northeastern area of ​​Lake Garda below the steep slopes of Monte Baldo. The danger of possible debris flows has long been known. In summer, long traffic jams often form between the holiday resorts of Riva del Garda and Malcesine up to Garda and Bardolino. Bardolino is known for having a particularly large number of tourists from Bavaria vacationing there.

Between Riva del Garda and Malcesine: Lake Garda road threatened by debris avalanches

Tricky: The Gardesana Orientale crosses both Trentino and Veneto in the northeast of Lake Garda, where there are new etiquette rules. Both Italian regions are responsible for maintenance with their road guards. As the Ansa writes, Maurizio Fugatti, the president of the autonomous region of Trento, Torbole mayor Gianni Morandi, the vice-president of Veneto, Elisa De Berti, and the president of the province of Verona, Flavio Massimo Pasini, met specifically to consult.

Strada Statale 249 Gardesana Orientale The Italian state road 249 Gardesana Orientale is a relatively wide and free riverside road on the eastern side of Lake Garda, completed in 1926. It runs from north to south starting in Torbole near Riva del Garda via the well-known holiday resorts of Malcesine, Brenzone sul Garda, Torri del Benaco, Garda, Bardolino and Lazise to Peschiera del Garda at the southeastern tip of the lake. On the northern section, the road is characterized by slopes made of rock slabs and the massif of the Monte Baldo mountain that slopes down towards the lake.

Their goal: to have the Gardesana Orientale evacuated as quickly as possible. And to be prepared for future storms with debris avalanches. Around 20 kilometers further west, state road 350 to Vielgereuth (Italian: Folgaria) had to be closed due to the severe storms. Here, in the Trento region, the clean-up work is underway, according to the news portal stol.it even take several weeks. (pm)