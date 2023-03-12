Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Avalanche drama in Austria: 14 tourers were swept away and buried by masses of snow on Saturday on the Drusenfluh (symbolic photo). © imago

In Austria, tourers from Germany were caught and carried away by an avalanche. 14 ski hikers were buried by the snow masses. There are injured.

Munich/Vorarlberg – It sounds like an avalanche miracle in Austria! 14 ski tourers were swept away by an avalanche on Saturday and some were buried – all were rescued. The Austrian police reported on Sunday. Three people were injured in the avalanche accident.

On Saturday morning around 10.25 a.m., several groups – a total of 18 ski tourers – climbed through the Öfatobel in the direction of the Öfapass. The German athletes came from the Munich area and from Lindau in Bavaria as well as from Wenigerode in Saxony-Anhalt.

Shortly before the first group had reached an altitude of around 2,200 meters, an avalanche released from the Drusenfluh – just below the Öfa Pass. 14 of the 18 ski tourers were caught and swept away by the avalanche. Ten were partially buried and were able to free themselves from the avalanche. Four other tourers were completely buried under the avalanche. However, they were quickly located and freed from the snow masses. In the avalanche accident, three winter sports enthusiasts were injured to an undetermined degree and required medical treatment.

Avalanche miracle in Austria: 14 tourers from Germany caught by avalanche – all could be saved. © Imago/Screenshot Google Maps

Avalanche drama in Austria: No helicopter use possible

At the time of the avalanche, the avalanche warning level was three. According to the police, there was light snowfall, fog and poor visibility. Due to bad weather, no helicopter could reach the area. The Vandans and Schruns-Tschagguns mountain rescue teams were each on site with 13 emergency services, as well as the alpine police with two officers.

The tourers were all equipped with a complete set of emergency equipment. Some wore so-called avalanche airbags.

At the beginning of February, numerous avalanches with many deaths occurred in Austria. Emergency services had to interrupt search operations because of the high risk of avalanches. (ml)