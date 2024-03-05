Last year one of the most anticipated titles of recent times was launched, Hogwarts Legacywhich had the promise of exploring this school of magic in depth, even with places that were not explored as much in the books or movies of the universe. Harry Potter. And although its developers Avalanche They have not confirmed anything as is, it is very possible that we will have the second part directly instead of receiving additional content that comes within the software that we already have on consoles and computer.

Within a new job posting that is current on the company's website, they mention that they are looking for a senior character artist with experience in the industry, giving subtle signs that there will be something big with their magical world saga, and giving to understand that this project in planning will be superior to what we are already playing. There is talk that there will no longer be exclusive output content, as well as the complete change of graphics engine, and of course, since it will be current generation, the world will be even more open.

On the other hand, months ago they released a statement in which they talked about an update of content that was previously exclusive to PlayStation and it will be released very soon on all platforms. In addition, they ask us to pay attention to news about the franchise, as there will be new things. That means that we could see some DLC before another game in shape is confirmed, and it is suspected that it will be the arrival of Quidditch, since remember the sport was omitted in the vanilla delivery.

For those who do not have it in mind, the game's story takes place a few years before Harry Potter was born and the emergence of prophecy will begin, even before Dumbledore either Voldemort They will study within this school. Here we will play a fifth-year student who has been transferred from another school, so he must adapt to the new environment that awaits him, which includes confrontations with many creatures and magicians with evil intentions.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: W.B.

Editor's note: With the power of the new generation in full force, it is possible that the game can expand to horizons never before seen by users. However, it will be necessary to see if in the end the project they talk about in the job request is Hogwarts Legacy or if it is something different.