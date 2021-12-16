He was 40 years old, he was transported to hospital by helicopter but the rescue was useless. With him was also a friend, still in shock from the accident

Jacopo Compagnoni, mountain guide and brother of the former Olympian Deborah, died after being hit by an avalanche in Valfurva, north channel, Sobretta area at about 2,850 meters above sea level. With him there was also a second mountaineer, in green code and in a state of shock for the fate of his friend.

The younger brother – Compagnoni was 40 years old, he was a mountain guide and ski instructor. The younger of the three brothers, after Yuri and Deborah, managed the Baita Fiorita hotel in Santa Caterina with his family.

The rescue – Compagnoni was rescued by helicopter shortly after the accident, and was transported in desperate conditions to the hospital in Sondalo. All attempts by the doctors to revive him were useless: he died shortly after arriving at the facility due to the very serious traumas reported.

December 16, 2021 (change December 16, 2021 | 17:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Avalanche #Valfurva #Jacopo #Compagnoni #brother #Olympian #Deborah #died