Avalanche drama in popular US ski resort: masses of snow caught skiers on the slopes. There is one dead and several injured.

Tahoe City – Helpers with sniffer dogs spend hours searching for buried people in the Palisades Tahoe ski area near Lake Tahoe (California). One person died in an avalanche. The Palisades Tahoe administration said three other skiers were swept away by the snow and suffered minor injuries.

Shortly after skiing began in the morning, the almost 50 meter wide avalanche was released. For hours, more than 100 helpers with sniffer dogs searched the avalanche cone on the ski slope for possible victims.

Avalanches on designated ski slopes are rare. Most accidents happen away from the groomed slopes when there are tourers on them. Palisades Tahoe operators said they followed safety protocols. The cause is still being investigated. The last time there was an avalanche victim was in the neighboring resort of Alpine Meadows in 2020.

The mountain region of Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts. Palisades Tahoe (formerly Squaw Valley) hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics. dpa