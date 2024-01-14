A ski mountaineer was killed by an avalanche on Mount Sirente, in the municipality of Secinaro, in the province of L'Aquila. The victim's trip companions called for help. The air ambulance was immediately sent to the scene shortly after 4pm. The CNSAS technician present on board, once winched at the point, immediately identified the person who had been overwhelmed but unfortunately the conditions immediately appeared critical and the doctor present on board the helicopter, who in the meantime had disembarked on site, could not help but note death. The recovery operations of the body and of the trip companions by land are underway by the technicians of the Abruzzo Alpine and Speleological Rescue and the men of the Guardia di Finanza mountain rescue.

