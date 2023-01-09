Home page World

From: Stefanie Fischhaber

A woman died in an avalanche accident in the French Alps. (Archive image) © Jean-Christophe Bott/ dpa

A snow avalanche in the French Alps took eight people with it. Four people were not injured, a 53-year-old woman died on the spot.

Paris – While most regions in this country are longingly waiting for snow, there is up to 150 centimeters of snow in the French Alps. On Monday (January 9) an avalanche happened in the Ubaye Valley in France, killing eight people. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, one skier died on the spot.

Avalanche accident in France: Eight people buried

As the French television broadcaster BFMTV reported, an avalanche caught eight skiers who were in the Ubaye Valley on Monday. The avalanche occurred at 2,500 meters near the municipality of Val d’Oronaye. A total of around 20 emergency services searched for the skiers, with the support of avalanche dogs. Helicopters also searched the area.

As the police informed the television station, five of the buried people were able to free themselves from the snow masses. Four of these people remained unharmed. Two skiers had to be rescued by the emergency services. They were taken by helicopter to a local hospital in shock and hypothermia.

One dead in an avalanche in the French Alps

Any help came too late for a skier. As the police reported, rescue workers found the buried woman already dead. According to BFMTV, the victim is a 53-year-old woman. Any attempts to resuscitate the 53-year-old failed.

The public prosecutor’s office has already launched an investigation into the incident. They wanted to find out the exact circumstances of the woman’s death and the reasons for the avalanche, it said. The French weather service had set the avalanche warning level for the day at level 3 of 5.

Only at the end of December did an avalanche accident occur in Austria, in which ten people were buried. But the misfortune turned into a Christmas miracle: all the missing people were saved. (sf with dpa)