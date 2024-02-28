Home page World

Press Split

Operation of the Italian mountain rescue service near Ratschings. A German group was hit by an avalanche. © -/ Soccorso Alpino/dpa

Lots of fresh snow in South Tyrol – that means: danger of avalanches. A group of tour-goers is now buried at an altitude of over 2,000 meters. One man is dead, two other Germans are in mortal danger.

Bolzano – A 21-year-old German from Munich died in an avalanche in South Tyrol on Wednesday. According to the Italian mountain rescue service, the avalanche occurred near the municipality of Ratschings, near the Austrian border. A group of German tourers were buried in snow at an altitude of around 2,100 meters.

The rescue workers managed to pull a woman and another man out of the snow and resuscitate them. However, they had to be taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Any help came too late for the Munich resident.

It had snowed heavily in the Italian Alps in the past few days. The fresh snow – up to half a meter – also increased the risk of avalanches. The accident probably occurred in the early afternoon in the Wumblsalm area. It took some time until the rescuers were on site. Their work was then made easier by the fact that those buried wore avalanche search devices.

The two critically injured people were flown to a hospital by helicopter. Around 30 helpers were involved in the rescue work. The mountain rescue service initially reported that the fatality was a woman.

The tourers who were off the regular pistes were probably aiming for the Schlotterjoch (2373 meters) or the Glaitner Hochjoch (2389 meters). According to the mountain rescue service, all victims are between the ages of 20 and 30. According to a spokesman, they come from different German cities. dpa