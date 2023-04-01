An Italian mountaineer died yesterday afternoon, 31 March 2023, due to an avalanche in Norway. It is Matteo Cazzola, 36 years old, residing in Vicenza. The boy was hit by an avalanche during a hike on the Kavringtinden peak.

According to what has been learned, the man, who had been in the Scandinavian country for a few days for a holiday period, was part of a group of eight people, all from Vicenza, three of whom had not taken part in the excursion, preferring to stay in the hut .

The mountaineer’s parents also live in Vicenza, who were warned of the accident yesterday evening and who are now organizing the trip to Norway.