Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

The Aosta Valley in Italy. Here an avalanche killed three people. © Pavlo Baliukh/Imago

An avalanche has killed several people in northern Italy. The rescue workers could only salvage her dead.

Munich / Aosta – An avalanche killed three people in the Aosta Valley in northern Italy. According to the Italian mountain rescue service, the bodies of the three people were found early Friday morning (April 14) under the masses of snow on Mount Tsanteleina in the Val di Rhêmes. The affected area is near the border with France.

Three dead in an avalanche in Italy – the rescue operation had to be canceled

According to the mountain rescue service, the bodies are now being taken to Aosta to be identified there. According to initial findings, the three deceased took part in a mountain guide course on Thursday (April 13). They were apparently surprised and swept away by an avalanche. The course leader, a 49-year-old from the Aosta Valley, was able to save himself and call for help in the valley. He was not seriously injured in the avalanche and was treated in the emergency room of a nearby hospital.

The search for the missing persons had to be stopped on Thursday evening. It turned out to be extremely complicated due to the difficult weather conditions. The rescue operation resumed at dawn on Friday morning. A helicopter mission was still too dangerous because of the weather. Ultimately, the missing could only be recovered dead.

Second fatal avalanche accident in the region within a few days

According to information from the Italian news agency Ansa, the three dead were 37, 39 and 44 years old. An experienced Italian ski tourer is said to have been among them.

Not far from the scene of the accident, there had already been an avalanche last Sunday (April 9). Six people died on the Armancette glacier on the Mont Blanc massif – despite “good weather conditions”.