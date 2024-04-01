Home page World

Moritz Bletzinger

Storms and avalanches hit northern Italy: Livigno's mayor Remo Galli calls for caution in a video message. © Screenshot/Facebook/Livigno is magic

60 centimeters of snow and an avalanche hit the popular ski resort of Livigno in the north of Italy. The Alpine pass is closed and the situation is critical.

Livigno – A wave of storms is rolling over the north of Italy and South Tyrol. The valleys are drowned in masses of rain, there are numerous landslides and sometimes violent rock falls. The high altitudes are struggling with tons of fresh snow and a high risk of avalanches.

Avalanche and snow chaos hit holiday resort in Italy: roads closed, tourists trapped

For example, the Pecetto-Burki-Belverde ski area was evacuated as a precaution on Holy Saturday and the Anzasca Valley was temporarily cut off from the outside world. On the night of Easter Sunday it hit the next holiday hotspot in Italy.

20 centimeters of snow fell in Livigno overnight, a total of over 60 centimeters in the past 24 hours. There is also a heavy snowstorm. Too much for the ski resort and the infrastructure in the region. The Foscagno Alpine pass into Switzerland was closed at least until 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday and the weather conditions on state road 301 were also too dangerous for traffic. Livigno is completely isolated.

Strong wind knocks down electricity pylons in Livigno – mayor warns: “The situation is quite critical”

Strong winds triggered an avalanche and knocked down three electricity pylons. There were therefore several power outages in the affected area. This is particularly bitter for numerous holidaymakers who are stuck in the region. The city's mayor, Remo Galli, called on tourists to stay overnight in their hotels.

“The situation is quite critical,” explains Galli in a video message, “even the Swiss part is closed and therefore the conditions are at the limit.” Avalanche warning level 4 out of 5 applies throughout the Lombard Alpine massif.

Avalanche warning level four in the Lombard Alps: Weather center advises against excursions

The Arpa Lombardia weather center strongly advises against excursions in the region and warns: “Numerous spontaneous avalanches are possible, which can also affect high-altitude roads and exposed infrastructure. Below 2200 to 2300 meters the snowpack becomes increasingly moist and waterlogged. Below 2000 meters and in these areas, numerous avalanches are possible.” Most ski lifts are closed in the mountain resorts anyway because of the strong winds. In exceptional cases, the authorities in Italy can even impose a curfew for residents. (moe)