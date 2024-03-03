Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Another fatal avalanche accident has occurred in the Alps. The avalanche situation remains tense due to fresh snow.

Saas-Grund – The danger of avalanches is currently very high in many areas of the Alps. In an Italian community, a curfew has already been imposed for residents due to the high risk of avalanches. In Switzerland, a skier had a fatal accident after being hit and buried by an avalanche. Investigations have been initiated.

Swiss Alps: Avalanche hits skiers – rescue comes too late

The incident occurred on Saturday (March 2nd) in the Kreuzboden-Hohsaas ski area in Saas-Grund, as the Valais cantonal police announced in a report on March 3rd. An avalanche broke out around 11:40 a.m. on a slope above the mountain restaurant in Hohsaas. The outlet of the avalanche reached the piste traverse below, with one skier being caught in the masses of snow and buried under a blanket of around one meter of snow.

A skier on the Matterhorn in the Swiss canton of Valais – the danger of avalanches is great (symbolic image). © Fleig/Eibner press photo/IMAGO

Despite resuscitation, the rescue workers were unable to save him and the skier died at the scene of the accident. The identification of the victim is ongoing. In collaboration with the Valais cantonal police, the public prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation.

Institute warns of major avalanche danger – fatal accident in South Tyrol

In southern Switzerland, such as the canton of Valais, the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research warns of a significant to major avalanche danger. The additional snowfall in particular can further increase the risk of avalanches. The warning is valid until Sunday afternoon.

Already on Wednesday (February 28th) there was a serious avalanche accident in South Tyrol near the municipality of Ratschings near the Austrian border. Three German tourers in their early 20s were off the regular pistes in the Wumblsalm area when they were surprised by the avalanche. A 21-year-old man from Munich was killed. A woman is still fighting for her life in the intensive care unit, the other man is no longer in danger, according to the rescue workers. (vk)