At least four skiers have died after being caught in an avalanche in central France, on the Sancy massif, in Mont-Dore. The broadcaster Bfmtv reports this, citing gendarmerie sources who confirm what was reported by La Montagne. At least two skiers are still missing, the news site reported.

The victims were members of the Vichy French Alpine Club (Caf). At the time of the avalanche they were accompanied by a guide on a ski mountaineering excursion. The mountain guide is among the deceased.