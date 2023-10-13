Home page World

Anna Gutu wanted to climb all 14 eight-thousanders. The 33-year-old died at Shishapangma in Tibet. © Screenshot Instagram/anyatraveler

Anna Gutu wanted to be the first woman from the USA to climb all 14 eight-thousanders. Another US mountaineer had the same goal. Then they both get caught in avalanches.

Beijing – The Shishapangma in Tibet was still on your list of eight-thousanders. Anna Gutu (33) really wanted to reach the summit of the 8,027 meter high mountain. At best, in front of Gina Marie Rzucidlo (45). Both US mountaineers were only missing Shishapangma to secure the title of being the first American woman to have climbed all 14 eight-thousanders. This record hunt ends dramatically. One of the two is dead – the other extreme athlete is missing.

Tragedy on Shishapangma: Avalanche hits mountaineer – competitor missing

Two avalanches suddenly occurred at an altitude of 7,600 and 8,000 meters. According to eyewitness reports, masses of snow swept Gutu and her Nepalese mountain guide Mingmar Sherpa away. The first avalanche occurred at 11 a.m. on Saturday (October 7th), reports The Himalayan. The mountaineer and her companion died in the accident. Emergency services discovered their bodies.

The mountaineer was apparently buried in an avalanche shortly before the summit

Another climber was seriously injured and two people are missing, the Chinese state news agency said Xinhua with. It is therefore the US mountaineer Gina Marie Rzucidlo and the Nepalese mountain guide Tenjen Lama Sherpa. A second avalanche is said to have hit them both 80 meters from the summit at around 1 p.m. Rzucidlo and her mountain guide were loud The Himalayan been traveling on a different route.

Deadly drama on Shishapangma – record-breaking mountaineer mourns Sherpa

In July, Tenjen Sherpa and Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila set a world record for the fastest ascent of the 14 eight-thousanders. The two climbed the 14 peaks in 92 days – faster than any person before. Harila reacted with shock to the news of the missing person. “Lama, you will always be the definition of human kindness to me,” she writes Norwegian woman in a post on Instagram. The words are emotional. She also writes: “For 92 days we shared everything, noodle soup, dried fish, cola, warmth, laughter and dreams. I trusted you with my life and you trusted me with yours.”

Accident on Mount Shishapangma (8027 meters) in Tibet. A competition for a record on an eight-thousander ends in death. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Michael Runkel

The Norwegian was accused of “inhumanity” after the death of another Sherpa on K2. It was the day on which the 37-year-old achieved her new record.

Climbing the highest mountains in the world is a wish that many people fulfill despite the dangers. When the avalanches occurred on Shishapangma, a total of 52 mountaineers from different nations were on their way to the summit. After the accident on the mountain, all climbs are noisy Hindustan Times temporarily discontinued.

The extreme mountaineer Luis Stitzinger (54) from the Allgäu has been missing in the Himalayas since May 2023. Stitzinger had reached the summit of the eight-thousander Kangchenjunga. Then contact with him broke off. (ml)