Madrid. The mission Mars Express, of the European Space Agency (ESA), directed a High-Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) at the most imposing volcano on Mars, revealing its spectacular surroundings and turbulent past.

Mars is home to the largest volcanoes in the Solar System. The highest of them is Olympus mons (Mount Olympus), a giant volcano discovered in 1971 by spacecraft Mariner 9 from NASA. Mount Olympus is 21.9 kilometers high at its peak, about 2.5 times higher than Earth’s Everest above sea level.

The scientists of Mariner they observed not only the peak of Olympus, but also its surroundings, noting a “halo” that extended from the base of the volcano for hundreds of kilometers. This halo, in turn, encircles the volcano’s “basal escarpment,” the immediate perimeter around Olympus, which is remarkably steep, reaching seven kilometers high in places.

These new images show a wrinkled feature called Lycus sulci, at the edges of the halo; the volcano itself is located out of frame to the lower left (southeast), many hundreds of kilometers away.

The halo, seen especially well in this 2004 image of the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter from NASA, and in the contextual map associated with this new publication of Mars Express, tells the story of how the lower flanks of Olympus catastrophically collapsed hundreds of millions of years ago.

Large amounts of lava once flowed down the volcano, causing landslides that tumbled down its flanks to meet bedrock—in this case, bedrock containing ice and water.

The suffocating lava caused this ice to melt and become unstable. As a result, the rocky edge of Olympus broke and partly slipped. This collapse came in the form of huge rockfalls and landslides, which slid down and spread widely across the surrounding plains.

The importance of dust

As the landslides moved away from Olympus and traveled across the Martian surface they alternately compressed and stretched: they wrinkled and separated. This created the characteristic wrinkles seen in these new images of Lycus sulci, the ESA reports.

After its formation, Lycus Sulci became even more prominent over time as wind whipped across the Martian surface, eroding its material. This wind also picked up dust and carried it across the length and breadth of Mars, later spreading this fine sand over nearby hills and ridges.

Individual landslides like those experienced by Mount Olympus can be hundreds of meters thick. However, for this giant, which suffered multiple colossal and overlapping collapses, they can be up to two kilometers thick.

Another feature that highlights the truly immense proportions of Mount Olympus can be seen to the right of the frame at Yelwa Crater. Although dwarfed by the vast Lycus Sulci, this crater is more than 8 kilometers in diameter, just shy of the elevation of Mount Everest above sea level.

Yelwa crater is located more than a thousand kilometers from the top of Mount Olympus, demonstrating how far destructive landslides traveled from the flanks of the volcano before settling.