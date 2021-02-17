In Kamchatka, an avalanche warning was announced in connection with the increased danger of avalanches from the slopes of volcanoes and hills.

The Kamchatka regional avalanche center does not exclude that in the period from February 18 to February 20, spontaneous melting of snow masses will occur in the mountain areas of Yelizovsky, Ust-Bolsheretsky, Milkovsky, Ust-Kamchatsky, Bystrinsky districts, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, as well as from Vilyuchinsky, Kozelsky, Koryaksky and Avachinsky volcanoes. An avalanche danger was announced on the territory of the Kronotsky Reserve.

Mountain leaders, hikers, athletes and hunters must take heightened safety measures. They are advised to refrain from visiting the slopes in the coming days. Parents are advised to keep track of where their children are. IA KamchatkaMedia…

On February 17, it was reported that nine roads were closed on Sakhalin due to heavy snow drifts. They equipped heating points and set up traffic police posts.